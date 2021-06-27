Wildfire forces closure of Friant Road in Fresno County, with hundreds of acres at risk

A grass fire forced the closure of Friant Road between Willow Avenue and Lost Lake Road on Sunday, June 27, 2021. The Fresno Bee

Friant Road in rural Fresno County was shut down early Sunday night after a grass fire erupted, with heavy smoke obscuring drivers’ views as it drifted across the roadway.

Estimates were that the wildland blaze, nicknamed the Vulcan Fire, was burning at 200 acres, with the potential to grow to 500 acres.

Flames were spotted about 6 p.m., as winds of about 10 mph and gusts around 20 mph helped drive growth at a moderate rate.

The road closure was said to be from Willow Avenue to Lost Lake.

No structures were believed to be at risk at this point. Aerial and ground units were involved in the firefighting efforts.