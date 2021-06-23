Fresno County firefighters battle vegetation blaze that jumps river, burns near cemetery

Fire crews were battling a vegetation fire in Reedley on Wednesday evening.

The vegetation fire started around 5:30 p.m. near the the boat lunch at Cricket Hollow on West Olson Avenue, but the fire jumped Kings River and was burning on the east side of the river near Reedley Cemetery, according to a Reedley Firefighter’s Association social media post.

Cricket Hollow Park was closed to the general public as crews worked to contain the fire.