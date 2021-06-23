Dramatic video shows water tank exploding in Lemoore, leading to state of emergency

Lemoore City Manager Nathan Olson released dramatic video late Tuesday evening when a water tank exploded Monday afternoon killing a a contractor and injuring a city employee.

Two different angles of the explosion were shown that happened about 1:23 p.m. as four people — three contractors and a city employee — were working on the tank.

The tank lifted off the pad causing the 1.5 million gallons of water to dump and a tsunami occurred, Olson said.

Olson added the tank lifted approximately 70 feet vertically.

Dion Jones, 41, was identified by Olson as the contractor killed in the accident. City employee Jeremy Climer was injured and later released from the hospital.

Olson said at a news conference Tuesday that new regulations were implemented for the city of Lemoore that includes no watering lawns and no washing down vehicles or concrete until further notice.

Residents may see a change in water pressure and color, Olson said, but no interruption in the supply was expected. The water is safe to drink, he said.