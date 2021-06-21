Scattered power outages across Valley, including 1,500 near Sanger

Pacific Gas and Electric Company reported scattered power outages across the central valley Monday.

The outages occurred early Monday after thousands lost power the day before in the Fresno area, though most of those had regained electricity by early Monday.

About 250 people were reported without power in the Fresno area and about 1,500 customers lost power early in the day in an area roughly from Jensen to American avenues and Clovis to Newmark avenues.

There was no immediate word on when electricity would be restored.

