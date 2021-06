PG&E

A blackout Sunday night affected thousands of PG&E customers in northwest Fresno.

According to PG&E, the outage started at 7:42 p.m. and at its height affected around 4,840 customers. That number was down to about 3,000 by 10 p.m.

The utility determined the outage was caused by the weather.

There was no estimated time that the power would be fully restored.