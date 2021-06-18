Crews battling fire on Highway 168 in Fresno County. RV towing boat reportedly destroyed

Fire crews were battling a fully involved RV fire along Highway 168 near Tollhouse on Friday afternoon.

According to California High Patrol traffic logs, just after 2 p.m. a Winnebago was reported on fire about two miles west of Tollhouse Road at the top of the four-lane section of the highway.

The fire was blocking the highway.

According the CHP, the RV was towing a 25-foot fishing boat; both were reportedly destroyed.