Crews battling wildfire near Pine Flat Lake in Fresno County, some structures threatened

Cal Fire crews are battling a wildfire that’s threatening structures near Pine Flat Lake in Fresno County.

According to Cal Fire, the Slope Fire started at around 3 p.m. Monday and the flames have burned acres 30 acres of Trimmer Springs Road and Sunnyslope Road.

Cal Fire officials said that crews are making good progress but the threat to structures still exists. Trimmer Springs Road and Sunnyslope Road is closed.

The California Highway Patrol is shutting down the roadway on Trimmer Springs and Sunnyslope and officials are urging people to avoid the area near Pine Flat Lake.

PG&E Skycam captures some smoke being produced by the Slope Fire near Pine Flat Lake. PG&E

Firefighters are on scene a 5 acre wildland fire that is threatening structures near Sunnyslope rd and Trimmersprings in eastern Fresno County. #SlopeFire — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) May 31, 2021