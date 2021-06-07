Pilot dies in plane crash shortly after takeoff at Porterville airport

Police tape. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The pilot of a private plane died after it crashed at the Porterville Municipal Airport on Monday afternoon.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Vans RV-6A crashed around 2:20 p.m., shortly after taking off.

Officials said the pilot, the only person in the plane, was trying to return to the airport when the crash occurred.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigate what led to the crash.