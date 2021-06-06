Evacuation warnings are issued by Madera County as fire burns near Coarsegold

UPDATE: Just before midnight, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office lifted the evacuation warning for people within a 1-mile radius of Road 600 and Road 612, northwest of Coarsegold..

---

Fire near the Madera County community of Raymond triggered evacuation warnings in two areas late Sunday afternoon.

By early evening, the fire was said to have grown to about 59 acres but it was unclear how serious the threat was to homes or any other structures.

There were reports of power lines down in what was labeled the Buck Fire.

The first evacuation warning — a nonmandatory level of alert but cautioning of a “potential threat to life and property” — was issued just before 4 p.m. by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for people within a 1-mile radius of Road 600 and Road 612, northwest of Coarsegold.

PG&E Skycam captures fire burning near Road 600 and 612 in Madera County. PG&E PG&E

About 4:30 p.m., a second warning was issued, this time for those in the area around Monarch Canyon Road and Ellerbrock Station Road.

A stretch of Road 600 was closed to anyone trying to get in to the area, according to the California Highway Patrol incident log, but anyone who wanted to leave was being allowed to do so.

The following closures were to remain in effect until midnight, according to the Sheriff’s Office..

▪ Road 600 at Indian Rock Road

▪ Road 600 at Eagle Drive.

“Evacuation warnings were to stay in effect until midnight as well, specifically in the Polk Ranch and Monarch Canyon areas,” the Sheriff’s Office stated via Facebook.

Residents in need of evacuation assistance can call 559-675-7770.

Cal Fire offers downloadable brochures on carving out defensible space around your home, planning for and executing an evacuation, and how to prepare an emergency kit and create a wildfire action plan at readyforwildfire.org/.