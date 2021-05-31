Wildfire prompts evacuation near Kerckhoff Lake in Madera County. Here are areas affected

Evacuation orders were in place near Kerckhoff Lake in Madera County for a wildfire that as of early Monday had burned about 10 acres.

The latest alert imposed a mandatory evacuation order for “all homes on Box Canyon Road in North Fork or within one half mile of Box Canyon Road.”

Another mandatory order had been issued earlier for “all homes on Corrine Lake Road.

The mandatory orders indicated “an immediate threat to life.”

Labeled the Smalley Fire on Cal Fire’s incident page, it was defined as burning in an area near Road 222 and Tunoi Place south of the town of North Fork. Ten acres had burned as of 7:15 p.m.

There was no word on how many homes or other structures were in danger.

“Take action immediately,” the evacuation order stated. “If you’re in need of evacuation assistance, call 911. An evacuation shelter is to be determined.”

Earlier, an evacuation warning, cautioning of a “potential threat” to life and property, was issued by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for those within a one-mile radius of 28445 Road 222.

People there were urged not to wait for a formal evacuation order if they feel threatened.

The Sheriff’s Office also urged those in need of assistance to call 559-675-7770.

A couple of hours earlier, the Slope Fire was reported off Trimmer Springs and Sunnyslope roads near Pine Flat Lake in Fresno County. That fire was at 30 acres and 20% containment as of 6:56 p.m.