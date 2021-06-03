Local
Two Clovis homes destroyed after fire jumps from building to building
Two Old Town Clovis homes were destroyed after a fire jumped from one house to a neighboring home Thursday afternoon.
According to Clovis Fire Chief John Binaski, fire crews received reports at around 1:30 p.m. of a fire in a home extending to a neighboring home on Harvard Avenue between 5th Street and 8th Street.
Crews arrived and found heavy fire between the two homes. Binaski said crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames to both homes.
Two people were reported inside one of the homes but had evacuated prior to fire crews arriving. Binaski said that crews were able to rescue two dogs from one of the homes.
No injuries were reported, but six people were displaced due to the fire. The estimated damage to both homes was more than $700,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
