Two Clovis homes destroyed after fire jumps from building to building

Two Old Town Clovis homes were destroyed after a fire jumped from one house to a neighboring home Thursday afternoon.

According to Clovis Fire Chief John Binaski, fire crews received reports at around 1:30 p.m. of a fire in a home extending to a neighboring home on Harvard Avenue between 5th Street and 8th Street.

Crews arrived and found heavy fire between the two homes. Binaski said crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames to both homes.

Clovis Firefighters are working to extinguish a house fire at Eighth and Harvard in Clovis. No determination of cause at this time. Streets are shut down to the north and south. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/V1n2M22uSr — Clovis Fire Dept. (@ClovisFire) June 3, 2021

Two people were reported inside one of the homes but had evacuated prior to fire crews arriving. Binaski said that crews were able to rescue two dogs from one of the homes.

A difficult day for residents of two homes in Old Town, damaged by fire.

Thankfully no residents or firefighters were injured. Two dogs, inside the home at the time at the fire, survived. Firefighters rescued the pets, bringing them outside to be cared for & reunited with owners pic.twitter.com/TLhxq5GtbS — Clovis Fire Dept. (@ClovisFire) June 3, 2021

No injuries were reported, but six people were displaced due to the fire. The estimated damage to both homes was more than $700,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.