High and fast water flows on San Joaquin River this weekend. Here’s where and why

PG&E is warning of high, fast-moving currents in the San Joaquin River on Sunday, following a release of water from Kerckhoff Dam.

The release will affect nine miles of the river between the dam and Millerton Lake, starting at 5 a.m. and lasting throughout the day.

At its peak the water, which normally flows at 40 cubic feet per second, will be at 1,500 cubic feet per second. The utility company is asking people to not access the river at the San Joaquin River Gorge during the release and to use caution when in the area.

The higher flows are part of a study for the relicensing of the Kerckhoff Hydroelectric Project, PG&E said.

At the same time, Southern California Edison will be increasing water flows in the Horseshoe Bend Reach area of the river (between Redinger Lake dam and its Big Creek Powerhouse No. 4)

That release, which SoCal Edison says will provide whitewater boating opportunities, will begin between 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Saturday and continue through until early Tuesday. At its height, those flows will be up to 2,500 cubic feet per second. Boaters are urged to follow all signage, wear life jackets and refrain from alcohol while on the river.

So Cal Edison will increase water flow in the Horseshoe Bend Reach area of the San Joaquin River. So Cal Edison

Fresno County canals fuller also

Meanwhile, the Water Safety Council of Fresno County has been reminding people to be aware along the area’s irrigation canal system, which is now beginning to fill with water. Canals pose as a significant drowning hazard in Fresno County. According to the safety council, 35 drownings (around 17% of all drownings) occurred Fresno County canals between 2005 and 2020.

On Wednesday, emergency crews spent two hours looking for a woman who fell into a canal near Millbrook and McKinley avenues, before calling off the search for the day. The Fresno Fire Department planned to conduct a new search Friday morning.

The fire department said the woman accidentally slipped and fell into the canal.