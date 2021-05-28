‘Maximum enforcement’ for Memorial Day holiday drivers from Fresno-area law enforcement

Be on alert, Memorial Day holiday drivers, because area law enforcement will be.

Scott Parker, chief of the California Highway Patrol Central Division, and Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama on Friday pledged that officers will stage a maximum enforcement effort over the three-day weekend targeting speeders, drunk drivers, distracted drivers and other traffic law violators to keep streets and highways safe.

At a River Park news conference, Parker noted that already in 2021, there have been 124 fatal collision on central San Joaquin Valley highways — a 22 percent jump from 2020, he said. The deaths include 48 fatalities at least partly due to failure to use seat belts, so seat belt enforcement will also be targeted.

Balderrama pointed out that in Fresno so far this year, there have been 31 fatalities, compared to 21 last year by this date. Eighteen police motorcycle officers will be on the streets during the long weekend.

The CHP will be conducting saturation enforcement on highways 41 from Yosemite to Atascadero and 46 from Paso Robles to Famoso. The effort will include motorcycle and aerial units, along with special units and teams that target commercial trucking traffic violations.

Deputies from the Fresno and Madera county sheriff’s offices will also take part in the effort.

In Clovis, the police department planned a DUI checkpoint during the weekend as well.