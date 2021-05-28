First 100+ temperatures of year mean spring’s over in Fresno area. Will heat be record-breaking?

Fresno is primed to feel the hottest weather so far this year over Memorial Day weekend.

The three-day holiday weekend will likely see 2021’s first 100-degree-plus day and the start of a short heat wave for the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Daytime temperatures have been slightly (two to four degrees) above normal in the central San Joaquin Valley over the past few days and will continue rising Saturday and Sunday. By Monday, they will likely hit triple digits, where they will sit through Thursday of next week.

Widespread triple digit heat is expected in the San Joaquin Valley Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures across Central California Monday afternoon, Tuesday afternoon, and Wednesday afternoon will be around fifteen degrees above normal for this time of year. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/DqtRIiF5wu — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) May 27, 2021

That’s 15 degrees above the seasonal average.

Daily highs are expected to be between 100 and 103 degrees, though parts of the region could reach as high as 105. That would tie the daily high records for this time of year, according to the NWS.

For instance, Fresno recorded a temperature of 105 on June 1, 2016.

Madera set the same record for that date in 1960.

This shouldn’t come as a shock. None of this is too far out of the ordinary. See the weather service’s warning from late May of last year.

Though Fresno has been close to that 100-degree mark twice this month (98 degrees on May 5 and May 12), the city typically records its first 100-plus day on June 2.