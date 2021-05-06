Gearing up for summer travel demand, United expands flights at Fresno Yosemite International

To meet expected demand from summer travelers, United Airlines has expanded its capacity at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

On Thursday, the carrier started a daily mainline flight between Fresno and Denver International Airport and resumed a seasonal morning flight to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

The Denver flight leaves at 1:30 p.m. each day on a 126-seat Airbus A319, an upgrade from the regional jet service the company offered previously. United still offers two other regional jet flights between Fresno and Denver each day.

Between the Denver and Chicago flights, the airline added 875 seats per week into the Fresno market.

“As air travel continues to increase nationwide, United’s investment positions Fresno Yosemite International Airport and the Central Valley on a forward path with expanded flight and destination options,” said Kevin Meikle, the airport’s Director of Aviation, in a statement announcing the flights.

The number of flights into and out of Fresno was substantially reduced over the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is only now beginning to see a rebound.

United is one of several carries expanding their service capacity in expectation of increased demand from travelers looking for beach, mountain and national park destinations.

“Throughout the pandemic, National Park destinations – like Yosemite, Kings Canyon and Sequoia – have remained consistently popular with our customers ,who are looking for somewhere they can get outdoors and practice social distancing,” said Jean Massey, United Airlines Managing Director of Domestic Regional Line Stations.

“We’re expecting that trend to continue into the summer,” she said.