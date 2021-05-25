‘We’re in a spiritual battle,’ daughter of Billy Graham tells Fresno-Clovis Prayer Breakfast

Local church and civic leaders joined hundreds for the annual Fresno-Clovis Prayer Breakfast on Tuesday morning to pray and to hear keynote speaker Ann Graham Lotz, daughter of the late Billy Graham.

This year the annual event was moved from the Fresno Convention Center to the expansive outdoor setting of Chukchansi Park. Small groups of people spread out in pods, or sections, in the stands, and were provided with lunch-bag style breakfasts, to eat in their seats.

Speakers, including pastors from area churches, local politicians, prayers and musical performances, were presented from a stage set up at the park’s second base.

Graham Lotz, like her father an evangelist, spoke of the trying times of the past year, and the power of prayer in uniting the country.

“What you’re about here, and I pray what you’re about, has more of an impact on this county and this state and this nation than anything that’s happening in Washington D.C.” she said. “We’re in a spiritual battle. God is still god; Jesus is still seated on the throne. He will heal this land when we pray.”