Celebrating Easter weekend in Fresno: Ministry combines food, fun, fellowship

Free AME Ministries, led by Pastor Floyd D. Harris Jr., celebrated Easter weekend Saturday in Fresno with a Resurrection Day Celebration aimed at bringing the community together.

“We just want to show love right now, we just want to show peace,” Harris said, “to show it by example, not just saying it, not just talking, but walking it, and that’s what we’re doing today.”

Free food, including hot dogs, shaved ice and barbecue chicken, along with free clothes, prayers, live music, 3-on-3 basketball and hands-on vegetable planting to the youngsters were offered.

Tia Glenn, 5, center, and Ariane Beard, 6, share a hug during Resurrection Day Celebration held by The Free AME Ministries, on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Fresno. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

Omie Corrmier, left, and Doni Murray, right, perform a gospel song during Resurrection Day Celebration held by The Free AME Ministries, on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Fresno. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com