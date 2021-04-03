Local
Celebrating Easter weekend in Fresno: Ministry combines food, fun, fellowship
Free AME Ministries, led by Pastor Floyd D. Harris Jr., celebrated Easter weekend Saturday in Fresno with a Resurrection Day Celebration aimed at bringing the community together.
“We just want to show love right now, we just want to show peace,” Harris said, “to show it by example, not just saying it, not just talking, but walking it, and that’s what we’re doing today.”
Free food, including hot dogs, shaved ice and barbecue chicken, along with free clothes, prayers, live music, 3-on-3 basketball and hands-on vegetable planting to the youngsters were offered.
