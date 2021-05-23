Search for hiker missing on Mount Whitney ends happily. Here’s how he was found

Cold, tired, injured, but alive, a Texas man missing after going on a hike to the summit of Mount Whitney was found alive Sunday night, the National Park Service announced.

“A high-elevation search and rescue operation ended happily this evening when ground searchers successfully located missing hiker Edward Lee Alderman, 33, in the vicinity of Timberline Lake, several miles west of the summit,” the release from Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks stated.

“Mr. Alderman is reported to be alert, despite injuries, fatigue, and exposure to sub-freezing temperatures.”

Alderman, 33, of Austin, was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Thursday as he was leaving the summit of Mount Whitney, according to the Park Service.

“Mr. Alderman was located with the help of a tip from hikers who reported having heard a voice in the vicinity of Timberline Lake early this morning. Helicopter 552 from Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks has evacuated Mr. Alderman from the wilderness and is delivering him to medical care.”