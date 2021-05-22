Texas man who hiked to the top of Mount Whitney goes missing in Sequoia National Park

A search is on for a Texas man who’s gone missing after trying to hike the top of Mount Whitney and descend down the same day inside Sequoia National Park. Courtesy National Parks Service

Park rangers are searching for a Texas man who’s gone missing at Sequoia National Park.

Edward Lee Alderman, 33, was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Thursday as he was leaving the summit of Mount Whitney, according to the National Park Service.

Alderman reportedly had set out Thursday morning with the intention to reach the summit of Mount Whitney, which is at an elevation of 14,505 feet, then descend to Trail Camp in one day.

The National Park Service said the resident of Austin, Texas, began the day with a hiking partner but the two got separated when Alderman was approaching the summit.

Alderman was reported missing by his hiking partner Friday morning.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and the Inyo County Sherriff’s Office have teamed to search for Alderman.

Ground searching efforts, however, have been delayed due to a winter storm in the mountains from Friday and Saturday.

Helicopter searches also has been conducted.

With clear and warmer weather predicted on Sunday, officials anticipate ground searching can resume.

Alderman was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, a gray shell, khaki pants, and black trail runners.

Alderman is described as a 6-foot Caucasian with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone who hiked the Mount Whitney area between Thursday and Saturday — regardless of whether they believe they saw Alderman — is asked to contact Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks dispatch at (888) 677-2746, or email seki_dispatch@nps.gov.