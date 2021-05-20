Two Tower District homes heavily damaged in 3-alarm fire in Fresno

A three-alarm fire heavily damaged two homes Thursday morning in Fresno’s Tower District and displaced at least three people.

Battalion Chief Tim Fulmer said the blaze was reported at 5:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Wilson Avenue. The fire quickly jumped from one home to a house next door.

Fulmer said arriving firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to adjacent homes, a task made more difficult because of a strong breeze. Firefighter equipment was blocking Wilson between McKinley and Olive avenues.

The cause of the fire was investigation.