Fire department suspends medical aid calls while battling commercial blaze in north Fresno

Firefighters on a Fresno Fire Department ladder truck put water on a fire burning in a commercial building at First Street and Bullard Avenue on Fresno on Friday, May 7, 2021. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Fire Department is on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a commercial building in north Fresno.

Some 25 firefighters are battling the blaze in the 6000 block of First Street near Bullard Avenue. The department has relocated one engine and suspended service to medical aid calls on Friday afternoon.

Happening now, Fresno Fire is on scene of a large fire near First and Bullard. Please avoid the area and use caution. pic.twitter.com/rkBvzob0w6 — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) May 7, 2021

The fire was first reported at 10:30 a.m. Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building. Crews determined the fire was in the attic of the building, and crews went into defensive mode.

In a tweet from the fire department, large plumes of smoke can be seen coming from the building.

The area has been evacuated as precaution. No injures have been reported.

Work was being done on the roof prior to the fire, but the department doesn’t know if the two things are related.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire department has had a busy few months. In Apri, alone, the department fought 678 fires, which it called “an all-time record for the department.” There were several fatalities, including one at the Trails End Mobile Home Park.

On Sunday, 16 apartments were damaged at a complex in the Sunnyside area.