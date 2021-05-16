Single-car crash in Clovis takes down power lines, starts small grass fire

A single-car accident at Bullard and De Wolf avenues in Clovis knocked down power lines and started a small grass fire Sunday, May 16, 2021. CLOVIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

A single-car accident at Bullard and De Wolf avenues in Clovis around 11 a.m. on Sunday knocked down power lines and touched off a small grass fire.

“A female driver was traveling south on De Wolf from Bullard, had a medical emergency, drifted off the roadway and struck a power pole,” said Clovis Police Cpl. James Ellenberger. “The power lines came down, causing a field fire to a residence in that southwest intersection.

“The drifter walked away just fine, but the vehicle obviously is damaged. The fire is contained and pretty much put out. They’re doing some minor cleanup to it, and power will be out for just a little bit.”

PG&E is on scene securing the power pole and replacing the downed lines; service is expected to be restored by 9 p.m., according to the PG&E website.

The California Highway Patrol, Clovis Police and Clovis Fire all responded to the incident, which backed up traffic in the area while the roads were cleared and the fire extinguished.