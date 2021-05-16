Fresno Police investigating after pedestrian struck and killed by Lexus

Fresno Police are investigating a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian late Saturday night.

The victim, an adult male believed to be in his 40s, was attempting to run across Fruit Avenue at the intersection of Dayton Avenue around 11:45 p.m., police said. The pedestrian was struck by a white Lexus traveling northbound on Fruit, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators from the police Collision Reconstruction Unit.