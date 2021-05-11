Masks optional for guests, staff at these Fresno restaurants. Owner says it’s common sense

Face masks will no longer be required when eating, or working, at Pismo’s Coastal Grill.

The policy change affects all guests and employees of Fansler Restaurant Group, which also includes Yosemite Ranch and Westwood BBQ and Spice Company. A notice was posted across all of the restaurant’s social media sites on Monday.

“Masks are now optional at Fansler Group Restaurants for guests and staff,” it said.

“All restrictions stop by June 15th, it’s only common sense to start relaxing restrictions now.”

June 15 is the date set by California Gov. Gavin Newsom for the state to end its coronavirus tier system and the restrictions set up under the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. It is contingent on the state meeting vaccine and disease rate criteria.

Of course, the reopening won’t completely repeal workplace regulations (employers, for example, will need to provide free testing to workers who have COVID symptoms and are not fully vaccinated) and mask regulations will remain in place.

In a statement outlining the reopening, the governor’s office said: “All sectors listed in the current Blueprint for a Safer Economy grid may return to usual operations in compliance with Cal/OSHA requirements and with common-sense public health policies in place, such as required masking, testing and with vaccinations encouraged.”

Dave Fansler, who operates the three Fresno restaurants, did not return messages left by The Bee on Tuesday seeking comment.

He has long been outspoken in his opposition to pandemic restrictions. In December he filed a lawsuit against the city of Fresno (and ex-mayor Lee Brand; Doug Sloan, city attorney; and city council members Miguel Arias, Esmeralda Soria, Luis Chavez, Nelson Esparza and Paul Caprioglio) over what Fansler claimed was selective and punitive enforcement of the outdoor dining rules aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

In July, Fansler received five citations for keeping his restaurants open despite restrictions on indoor dining.

Here, he may not be alone in thinking mask requirements should be relaxed. On Sunday, no less than Dr. Anthony Fauci said “we do need to start being more liberal” about mask-wearing requirements and that relaxing indoor mask mandates could be possible soon.

“I think you’re going to probably be seeing that as we go along and as more people get vaccinated.”

Fresno County is currently in the orange state’s Tier 3, meaning the rate of spread of COVID-19 is “moderate.” But on Saturday, the county added 89 new patients —the highest one-day report in almost four weeks. This, while variant strains of the coronavirus are on the rise and demand for vaccines declines.