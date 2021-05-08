Two on motorcycle thrown off after it hits SUV in Fresno County. Off-duty nurse does CPR

Two people were thrown from a motorcycle after it crashed into an SUV on Saturday in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Officers responded shortly after 6:33 p.m. to the scene at East Herndon and North Thompson avenues, where the driver of the motorcycle apparently failed to notice traffic was slowing in front of him, CHP Sgt. Matt Radke said.

The motorcycle collided with a GMC Yukon, causing both a man and woman to be thrown onto the road.

An off-duty nurse was in a car behind the bike and resuscitated the female motorcycle passenger, according to the CHP.

Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital with major injuries. The woman was listed in critical condition, Radke said. Their names and ages were not available.

The driver of the Yukon was not injured, and the CHP was continuing its investigation.