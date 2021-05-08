Update: DUI driver suspected in multi-car afternoon crash at a Clovis intersection

Six vehicles were involved in a crash in Clovis, California on Saturday, May 8, 2021. The Clovis Fire Department said multiple people were injured. CLOVIS FIRE DEPARTMENT

A suspected drunken driver was being investigated for triggering a six-car crash Saturday afternoon in Clovis, authorities said.

Initially, multiple people were reported injured, but police later said one person was taken to the hospital while others complained of pain in a collision that was reported at 1:38 p.m. at East Shaw and Sunnyside avenues.

Mariana Ramirez, 27, of Dinuba, was to be processed at the Clovis Police Department on suspicion of DUI with injury and booked into Fresno County Jail. The movements of her car on the road were said to have led to the crash, according to Clovis Police.

The Clovis Fire Department posted on Facebook that eastbound Shaw and northbound Sunnyside were closed during the investigation and cleanup.

In pictures posted by Clovis Fire, debris can be seen on the roadway, with several vehicles having major damage.

Clovis Firefighters are on scene of a vehicle accident involving 6 vehicles with multiple injuries at the intersection... Posted by Clovis Fire Department on Saturday, May 8, 2021

Clovis police said five of the six vehicles had to be towed.

The roads have since reopened, police said.