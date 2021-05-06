Pedestrian killed on Highway 180 in Fresno after getting out of car. Alcohol suspected

A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night after he got out of a stopped car along Highway 180.

The California Highway Patrol said the 19-year-old Clovis man was intoxicated and getting a ride from a designated driver, when the car pulled over near Fowler Avenue. The man then got out of the car and walked into an eastbound lane, where he was struck by oncoming traffic, said CHP Sgt. John Tyler.

The driver who hit the man called 911, stayed on scene and cooperated with officers, Tyler said. He had not been drinking.

The CHP doesn’t know why the car pulled off of the highway, but officers speculated it could have been so the man could use the restroom or vomit.

Two other people were also in the car with and appeared to be friends.