A man and woman are dead following a head-on collision in Madera County, CHP says

Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on vehicle crash in which a man and a woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in Madera County.

The collision happened at 2:15 p.m. at Avenue 37 and Road 15, according to CHP spokesman Gregorio Rodriguez. The driver of the Toyota Camry, a 77-year-old man, was traveling westbound on Road 15 approaching a Dodge Ram truck and a Chevrolet Malibu when for unknown reasons crossed over and hit the rear end of the truck and went head-on with a Chevy Malibu, driven by a 25-year-old woman.

According to Rodriguez, the Camry driver was taken to a hospital, where he died. The Malibu driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, a 52-year-old man, was not injured.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, CHP said.

Avenue 15 reopened at 4:30 p.m.