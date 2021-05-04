Which Sierra Nevada roadways are open? Updates for Yosemite, Kings Canyon and Kaiser Pass

A number of Sierra Nevada locations that are inaccessible in winter due to snow can now be reached or will be accessible soon.

Snowpack is at low levels across the mountain range, and drought has returned to California.

Here’s the status of getting to some favorite outdoor destinations in the central and southern Sierra.

Yosemite National Park: Glacier Point and Tioga Road

Tioga Road, which crosses over the Sierra in Yosemite National Park and connects to the Eastern Sierra, remains closed due to snow. It normally reopens in late May or early June. Yosemite officials don’t have an estimated reopening yet for 2021, but snowplowing has started along Tioga Road.

“Plows have reached Tioga Pass,” officials said. “Plowing of side roads, turnouts, parking lots, etc., are in progress. Additional work, including road repairs, removal of trees that may fall onto the road, utility system repair, etc., must all occur prior to road opening.”

The earliest Tioga Road has opened was May 2 in 1987 and 2014, according to historical opening dates shared by the park. There will be some delays along Tioga Road when it reopens due to a rehabilitation project.

Glacier Point Road in Yosemite reopened April 30, ahead of when it normally reopens, in May.

Glacier Point Road, which branches off Wawona Road (Highway 41 outside Yosemite), ends at Glacier Point, a popular overlook above Yosemite Valley.

Half Dome in Yosemite Valley in January 2010, as seen from Glacier Point. Craig Kohlruss ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

The Four Mile Trail, which goes from Glacier Point to Yosemite Valley, is now fully open after being partially closed due to hazardous conditions, park officials said.

Glacier Point Road will be closed in 2022 for a rehabilitation project.

The Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias remains closed due to damage from a destructive Mono wind event earlier this year. Other Yosemite roads are open.

Day-use visitors, except those going to Hetch Hetchy or just driving through Yosemite, will need a day-use entry pass to enter Yosemite starting May 21.

Openings in Sequoia & Kings Canyon include Crystal Cave

The Kings Canyon Scenic Byway (Highway 180 outside the park) is now open into Cedar Grove in Kings Canyon National Park.

Restrooms there are open, but some Cedar Grove services, including food, are not scheduled to open until near the end of May.

Park officials said almost all winter snow has melted in the Grant Grove area, which also is open.

Crystal Cave in Sequoia National Park is reopening this year after being closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tours are run by Sequoia Parks Conservancy and begin in late May. Tickets can be purchased online at recreation.gov. Face masks are required.

The National Park Service is seeking public input about a plan to rehabilitate over 15 miles of Mineral King Road in Sequoia National Park. Road construction isn’t expected to start there earlier than 2023.

Kaiser Pass above Huntington Lake in Sierra National Forest

Kaiser Pass Road, which extends from above Huntington Lake to Mono Hot Springs and Lake Edison, is scheduled to reopen May 31, Sierra National Forest’s High Sierra Ranger District said.

Rock Creek Road, between Huntington Lake Road and Dinkey Creek Road, could open by May 20.

Mammoth Pool Reservoir along the San Joaquin River is closed to human entry, such as boating and swimming, like normal from May 1 through June 15 due to deer migrations across the body of water, but fishing will be allowed along the reservoir’s shoreline during that time, Sierra National Forest announced this week. Mammoth Pool Campground also remains closed.