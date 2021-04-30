Fresno restaurant shooting: Man shot multiple times with other customers inside

A man was shot multiple times inside a central Fresno restaurant, the Thai Phucket Restaurant, on Friday night. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where his condition was not immediately known. The Fresno Bee

A man was shot multiple times inside a central Fresno restaurant that had customers inside Friday night.

According to Lt. Paul Cervantes, officers received reports of a shooting victim around 8:30 p.m. at the Thai Phucket Restaurant near the intersection of First Street and McKinley Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man in his 20s inside the restaurant with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where his condition was not immediately known.

Cervantes said officers learned through their investigation that just before the shooting, the victim was arguing with another man inside the restaurant.

Then the man who was arguing with the victim pulled out a gun and opened fire at the suspect before fleeing on foot.

Cervantes said other customers were inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred. No other injuries were reported.

Police were reviewing restaurant surveillance footage of the incident.