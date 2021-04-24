President Biden recognizes Armenian Genocide, which Fresno’s community has long awaited

President Joe Biden on Saturday became the first president since President Ronald Reagan to recognize the Armenian Genocide, a declaration Fresno’s Armenian community has long-awaited.

In a proclamation issued on Armenian Remembrance Day, Biden said the day is meant to remember those who lost their lives and a time to recommit to ensuring such atrocities never happen again.

“We honor the victims of the Meds Yeghern so that the horrors of what happened are never lost to history,” he said. “And we remember so that we remain ever-vigilant against the corrosive influence of hate in all its forms.”

Reagan was in office in 1981 when he issued a proclamation saying the atrocities in Armenia were a genocide. Reagan issued his statement on April 22 of that year to recognize victims of genocide, with the examples of Armenians, Jews, and Cambodians.

Between 1915 and 1923, about 1.5 million Armenians were killed or forced out of their homeland by the Ottoman Empire, modern-day Turkey.

The Turkish government has not recognized its past, and the U.S. has been hesitant to call the historical events genocide, which many argue has to do with business and military interests in the region.

Armenians often point to the U.S. airbase inside Turkey, which gives America a strategic position in the region for military strikes.

Fresno’s Armenian community has been outspoken every year, looking for the recognition that still reverberates today.

“With strength and resilience, the Armenian people survived and rebuilt their community,” Biden said. “Over the decades, Armenian immigrants have enriched the United States in countless ways, but they have never forgotten the tragic history that brought so many of their ancestors to our shores.”