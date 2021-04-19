Woman on foot killed by car near Fresno State. She may have been homeless.

Stock photo

A woman crossing North Cedar Avenue near Fresno State was struck and killed by a car late Sunday night, police reported.

The collision took place near East Alamos Avenue about 11 p.m., said Lt. Rob Beckwith. He said the woman was in her 50s and was possibly homeless. She died at the scene despite efforts to save her by emergency workers. She was crossing outside of a crosswalk when she was hit by a northbound driver who reported that he did not see her. The driver remained at the scene and was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, said Beckwith.

It is the 24th traffic fatality of the year in the city.