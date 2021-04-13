What does the hold on Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine mean for Fresno County, Valley?

Fresno and other counties in the state have been ordered to put a hold on the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine after rare but severe blood clotting in some recipients, the state Department of Health said on Tuesday.

Of the 6.8 million distributed doses in the country, there have been six cases of a “rare and severe type of blood clot” that occurred six to 13 days after the shot, according to Dr. Erica Pan, state epidemiologist CDPH.

Locally, counties statewide have received almost 900,000 doses of the J&J shot, which makes up about 4% of the vaccines in the country, according to department.

Thousands of those vaccines have come to Fresno County and other counties in the central San Joaquin Valley. Consequently, those shots will not be administered, until the state says otherwise.

In Fresno County, about 21,000 of the county’s half a million doses are J&J. That J&J allocation is also about 4% of Fresno County’s stock, which is the state average.

In the six-county central San Joaquin Valley region, more than 38,000 J&J vaccines have been distributed.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health has scheduled a news conference to discuss the J&J vaccine pause and its local effects.

All six problematic cases involving the vaccine occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, according to a joint statement from the Center for Disease Control and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets.

“California is following the FDA and CDC’s recommendation and has directed health care providers to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until we receive further direction from health and safety experts,” Pan said.