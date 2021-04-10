Fresno police union slams investigation that led to firing of cop with Proud Boy ties

A Fresno police officer identified as a Proud Boy was fired before an investigation into his case was complete, the Fresno Police Officers Association said.

Officer Rick Fitzgerald’s termination from the Fresno Police Department was announced Friday. Fitzgerald was placed on paid administrative leave last month. Chief Paco Balderrama launched an internal affairs investigation after Fitzgerald joined the Proud Boys to support the Tower Theatre’s sale to Adventure Church.

In a statement late Friday, the police union said it’s “not the role of the FPOA to defend officers in regard to allegations made against them” only to “support and defend the rights afforded to our members under due process.”

“The FPOA fully supported Chief Balderrama’s initial decision to conduct a thorough and objective investigation into this matter,” the police association said in a news release issued late Friday night. “However, this investigation was not given (the) opportunity to be carried out to its completion before a (judgment) was rendered, and discipline was executed.”

Fitzgerald’s termination comes the same week the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law penned a letter to Balderrama calling for Fitzgerald’s termination and for the department to weed out white nationalism.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has been scrutinizing cases Fitzgerald was involved in. The Proud Boys is considered a hate group with a history of violence and racism.

The Fresno Police Officers Association, in its Friday statement, said, “We want to reiterate our shared concern regarding the allegations raised, as well as our support for accountability within our department and profession. As a department, city, and community, our call for accountability must be consistent. This also holds true in holding to account all those entrusted with the power to carry out due process; that they do so appropriately and without prejudice.”

The police association said they learned of Fitzgerald’s termination on Friday and that at the time of his termination, he “had not been afforded a hearing or been given the opportunity to provide any statement in his own defense.”

The association said it spent the remainder of Friday “consulting with legal counsel and conducting legal research in an attempt to assess whether his due process rights had been violated. Our consultation and legal research into this matter are ongoing.”