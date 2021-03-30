Fresno advances into red COVID-19 tier. Here’s when businesses can resume indoor service

Fresno County is emerging into red Tier 3 of the state’s color-coded COVID-19 business opening program, clearing the way for restaurants and gyms to legally reopen to serve customers indoors and allowing other businesses to incrementally resume or expand their operations.

On Tuesday, for the second straight week, Fresno County – along with neighboring Madera and Kings counties – met the criteria established by the California Department of Public Health to advance from purple Tier 1, representing “widespread” transmission of the coronavirus within the community. Tier 1 is the most restrictive of the four tiers in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

The tier assignments are typically announced on Tuesdays and take effect on Wednesday.

Under red Tier 2, which denotes “substantial” risk of viral spread in the county, restaurants that have been limited to only take-out, delivery or outdoor dining since January are allowed to begin serving diners in their indoor dining rooms, but with limitations including a cap of 25% capacity to allow for physical distancing, and requirements for staff to wear face coverings.

Fitness gyms and health clubs, which also had been nominally barred from indoor operations, can reopen their indoor facilities at up to 10% capacity.

In Fresno and elsewhere across the Valley, however, some restaurateurs and gym operators had ignored or defied the purple-tier restrictions and reopened indoors.

To advance from the purple tier into the red, counties need to meet two key measures for two consecutive weeks:

Have an average of fewer than 10 new confirmed coronavirus cases each day as a rate per 100,000 residents over the course of a week, and

Achieving a rate of less than 8% of residents who are tested for coronavirus coming back with positive results.

Other notable changes for businesses in the red tier include allowing movie theaters to reopen at up to 25% of capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer; museums and zoos to open indoor attractions at up to 25% capacity; and retail stores expanding indoor operations from 25% under purple Tier 1 to 50% in red Tier 2.

Among the elements of the business resumption or expansion are a requirement for both staff and customers to wear facemasks and practice physical distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

Tulare County was promoted into the red tier on March 16 and is entering its third week of the lessened business and social restrictions. Mariposa County is the only Valley county to have advanced beyond red Tier 2 into orange Tier 3, denoting “moderate” spread of the virus in the county.

Merced County remains in purple Tier 1.