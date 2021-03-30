Local

Fresno advances into red COVID-19 tier. Here’s when businesses can resume indoor service

Fresno County is emerging into red Tier 3 of the state’s color-coded COVID-19 business opening program, clearing the way for restaurants and gyms to legally reopen to serve customers indoors and allowing other businesses to incrementally resume or expand their operations.

On Tuesday, for the second straight week, Fresno County – along with neighboring Madera and Kings counties – met the criteria established by the California Department of Public Health to advance from purple Tier 1, representing “widespread” transmission of the coronavirus within the community. Tier 1 is the most restrictive of the four tiers in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

The tier assignments are typically announced on Tuesdays and take effect on Wednesday.

Under red Tier 2, which denotes “substantial” risk of viral spread in the county, restaurants that have been limited to only take-out, delivery or outdoor dining since January are allowed to begin serving diners in their indoor dining rooms, but with limitations including a cap of 25% capacity to allow for physical distancing, and requirements for staff to wear face coverings.

Fitness gyms and health clubs, which also had been nominally barred from indoor operations, can reopen their indoor facilities at up to 10% capacity.

In Fresno and elsewhere across the Valley, however, some restaurateurs and gym operators had ignored or defied the purple-tier restrictions and reopened indoors.

To advance from the purple tier into the red, counties need to meet two key measures for two consecutive weeks:

Other notable changes for businesses in the red tier include allowing movie theaters to reopen at up to 25% of capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer; museums and zoos to open indoor attractions at up to 25% capacity; and retail stores expanding indoor operations from 25% under purple Tier 1 to 50% in red Tier 2.

Among the elements of the business resumption or expansion are a requirement for both staff and customers to wear facemasks and practice physical distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

Tulare County was promoted into the red tier on March 16 and is entering its third week of the lessened business and social restrictions. Mariposa County is the only Valley county to have advanced beyond red Tier 2 into orange Tier 3, denoting “moderate” spread of the virus in the county.

Merced County remains in purple Tier 1.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Tim Sheehan
Tim Sheehan
Lifelong Valley resident Tim Sheehan has worked in the Valley as a reporter and editor since 1986, and has been at The Fresno Bee since 1998. He is currently The Bee’s data reporter and covers California’s high-speed rail project and other transportation issues. He grew up in Madera, has a journalism degree from Fresno State and a master’s degree in leadership studies from Fresno Pacific University. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service