Beautify Fresno plans big cleanup next month. Here’s where and how to pitch in

Fresno city leaders plan a dozen locations for a beautification effort called the Great American Cleanup next month.

The Beautify Fresno effort launched by Mayor Jerry Dyer is looking for 800 volunteers to put in about two hours of work on April 24, according to a news release.

The dozen sites will be targeted from 10 a.m. to noon that day, and will be followed-up by an outdoor celebration rally in the H Street parking lot across from Chukchansi Park. That includes food trucks, music and other activities.

Trash cleanup is planned at all the sites, and a couple of the locations include tree planting or graffiti cleanup.

Dyer added the Beautify Fresno arm of the city’s Department of Public Utilities after he took office. He moved former communications staffers Mark Standriff and Jaime Sandoval into the new office.

The project routinely holds cleanup efforts on the weekends, asking for volunteers. Dyer has said it is part of his plan to “bring back curb appeal” to Fresno.

The cleanup next month will follow safety guidelines related to the pandemic from the Center for Disease Control and the Fresno County Department of Public Health, according to the news release. Safety vests, paper pickers, gloves and trash bags, along with snacks and water will be provided.

The local effort from Beautify Fresno coincides with the national Great American Cleanup, which is organized by Keep America Beautiful.

Volunteers can learn more and sign-up at https://www.beautifyfresno.org/great-american-cleanup/. Each participant gets a T-shirt.

