Jerry Dyer’s Beautify Fresno initiative kicks off with cleanups on MLK Day

Volunteers help pick up trash on Fulton Street in downtown Fresno during one of two cleanup events as a part of Mayor Jerry Dyer’s new initiative, Beautify Fresno, to celebrate the National Day of Service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. About 200 volunteers signed up for the event to pick up trash in the Fulton District and the Lowell District to honor the legacy of the late Reverend King. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day residents are encouraged to use the holiday as “a day on, not a day off” and look for ways to volunteer to make their communities better. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Beautify Fresno, formerly known as Keep Fresno Beautiful, hosted two cleanup events to launch Mayor Jerry Dyer’s new initiative and to celebrate the National Day of Service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Dyer joined the event in and around Mariposa Plaza co-sponsored by the Downtown Fresno Partnership and Clean Fresno.

Another event focused on the Lowell neighborhood (East Belmont Avenue and North Park Avenue), co-sponsored by Every Neighborhood Partnership, the Lowell Community Development Corporation and Lowell residents. Volunteers there focused on cleaning Belmont Avenue, between Van Ness and Glenn avenues plus the Lowell Community Garden and San Pablo Park.

“The National Day of Service is observed on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day to honor the legacy of the late Reverend King,” a Beautify Fresno statement reads. “Residents are encouraged to use the holiday as ‘a day on, not a day off’ and look for ways to volunteer to make their communities better.”

Beautify Fresno leaders said they will follow guidance from national Keep America Beautiful advisers and public health safety protocols.

For more on the initiative and a schedule of future events, go to beautifyfresno.org.

