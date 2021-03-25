Hanford siblings in homicide tragedy remembered for ‘love they had for each other’

Family, friends and teammates of Ryan and Zach Hulbert this week are describing the brother and sister as “full of life.”

Their lives were taken to soon, when both were killed Monday morning.

The siblings were stabbed to death at 10:40 a.m. at a home in the 1100 block at Orange Street in Hanford. Police Chief Parker Sever said the suspect is 20-year-old Garrett Leyva, a former football player at Sierra Pacific High School in Hanford.

Ryan Hulbert and Leyva had been in a relationship for two years and Leyva called dispatch and confessed to the killings, Sever said.

Leyva had self-inflicted stab wounds, Sever said, and remains in the hospital and will be booked in Kings County jail when he is discharged on murder charges.

Tributes poured in throughout Tuesday on social media as many shared their remembrance of the Hulberts.

Ryan Hulbert, a 19-year-old, played softball at Sierra Pacific, and 18-year-old Zach Hulbert was a baseball and football player at Hanford High. He was set to be the Bullpups’ kicker.

The Bullpups held a tribute before their baseball game against Sierra Pacific on Wednesday.

Sierra Pacific softball also held a moment of silence before its game Tuesday and handed flowers to Hulbert’s mother, Estella.

“Hanford High Cheer is heartbroken over the loss of Zach and Ryan Hulbert. We are praying for the family during this extremely hard time. This is such a tragic loss for their family, friends, and our community. We need to pull together and support each other during this time,” Hanford High Cheer said in a Facebook post.

Sierra Pacific softball coach Victor Chavarrin also shared his thoughts on Facebook.

“As a coach you prepare yourself for practice, games, wins, and losses. The one thing you never prepare for, is a tragedy that impacts you personally and your softball program,” he wrote. “Words can’t describe the feelings or emotions you’re going through. As a coach you build a bond between player’s that lasts a lifetime. During a season you spend more time with your team than your family. ...

“Yesterday’s loss of Ryan Hulbert and her brother Zach Hulbert not only affected 4 programs, but it affected a whole community. One of the hardest things I had to do is talk to my players most of whom are former teammates and close friends with Ryan. You are at a loss for words.”

Hanford baseball coach Dalton Silva issued a statement Wednesday.

“I have had the pleasure of knowing Zach for four years now,” Silva wrote. “What I can tell you about Zach is that he was an incredible kid and a wonderful human being. Everyone I know loved Zach. Zach was always extremely positive — he was always smiling — and if you asked any coach on the baseball staff to describe Zach, each one would unanimously tell you Zach was always a ‘ball of positivity.’ Zach was loved by all his football and baseball teammates and was force of inspiration.”

Remembering Ryan and Zach Hulbert

Ryan and Zachery Hulbert’s aunt, Marilyn Galindo, said when you see both of them in the room together “you can see the love they had for each other.”

“They were always there for each other, no matter what,” she said Wednesday. “Big sister wanted to take care of little brother, and sometimes it changes when little brother would take care of big sister.”

She described her niece as “always happy and full of life.” Ryan Hulbert graduated from Sierra Pacific last year. When her family, friends or softball teammates needed something, she was always there, Galindo said.

“Just a kind soul and willing to help in any way she can,” she said. “She loved playing softball. She even umpired a game. She was well-loved by her peers. She was just happy.”

Galdino said her nephew, Zach Hulbert, had a big heart and always joking and was always loving on his mom.

He rooted for the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox just like his family on the East Coast.

But when it comes to his mom, Zach was always there for Estella.

“They had a mother-son bond,” Galindo said. “You can tell how he interacted with her and caring for her.”

Support from the community

A GoFundMe account has been established for the victim’s mother.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $62,000 had been raised.

Galindo said the family is “overwhelmed with gratitude.”

“Just absolutely thankful and it’s humbling, too,” Galindo said. “To know that my sister has been a part of this community, it shows that she has love for this community and she put out for this community and now it’s turned back around and they’re showing her the love and support that she needs at this time without any hesitation.

“When something like this happens, it is detrimental to everybody. We honestly really haven’t had to ask for much. It has been given and taken care of without even asking. All of this is without hesitation. Just full of love for my sister.”

Ryan and Zach are survived by their parents, Don and Estella Hulbert; a sister, Kenzie; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.