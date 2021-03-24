Fresno State plans in-person graduation ceremonies. Here’s how they will look and function

Fresno State graduates will once again be able to celebrate commencement services in person, though on a smaller scale than in previous years and spaced out over several days.

The university announced its plans Wednesday morning, following the news that Fresno County’s COVID restrictions may be eased as it moves into the state’s red tier. That could happen next week.

“We listened to the feedback from our graduating seniors and student leaders and together are designing an in-person Commencement celebration,” university interim president Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval said in a release.

“This will be possible, provided that Fresno County remains in the red tier.”

Graduation plans at Fresno State

The university will host six separate ceremonies at Bulldog Stadium over the course of three day beginning May 14. There will be a daily morning ceremony and another in the evening with up to 1,400 graduates each, based on the size of the academic schools and colleges.

The ceremonies, open to 2020 and 2021 graduates, will replace the virtual celebrations that had been planned due to the pandemic.

Graduates will be seated on the football field, with guests assigned specific seating locations (or pods) throughout the stadium. These pods will be socially distanced, in accordance with the latest CDC and state public health guidelines, the university said.

Face masks will be required for graduates and attendees.

Graduates will be recognized by name and photograph, instead of walking on stage. Graduates can have their names and photos included without attending the ceremony in person, and the ceremonies will be livestreamed online.

Tickets for Fresno State commencements

Attendance is free for the year, though advance registration is required, with each graduate receiving a maximum of four guest tickets. Students who have already paid the commencement fee will get an automatic refund.

As of April 1, state guidelines allow counties in the red tier to host outdoor venues with a maximum capacity of 20%. Should COVID conditions within Fresno County change, the graduation plans could be altered again.

The university said it does not have the capacity or resources to accommodate any additional in-person ceremonies. All other campus-group ceremonies will be virtual for the year.