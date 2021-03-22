Join us for ‘College Crisis? — Q&A on Fresno’s higher ed accessibility post-COVID.’ RSVP here

The increase of vaccination distributions around the Central Valley is allowing Fresno to open up slowly. K-12 schools and higher education institutions are gradually bringing students back to campus.

But what is the future of higher education in Fresno, and has COVID-19 changed college for good? Will online classes be here to stay?

Join The Fresno Bee’s Education Lab on Tuesday, March 30 at 1 p.m. for a live virtual Q&A with higher education officials, students and health officials on the future of Fresno’s colleges.

The panel:

Fresno Bee Education Lab reporters Isabel Dieppa and Ashleigh Panoo will moderate the virtual live Q&A.

We are taking questions in advance from the community.

You can submit your question via the RSVP link below. You can also ask questions during the live Q&A in the comments.

»» RSVP and submit your question here

Panelists

—

What: College Crisis? — Q&A on Fresno’s higher ed accessibility post-COVID

When: 1 p.m. March 30

Where: This free event will livestream on fresnobee.com’s homepage, and on Facebook and YouTube.

—

Keith Ford is the President of State Center Federation of Teachers, serving the faculty of State Center Community College District. He teaches English at Fresno City College.







Alison Garibay is the Fresno State ASI Senator for the College of Health and Human Services. She is also a B.A. Social Work Student.

Saul Jimenez Sandoval is interim President of Fresno State University.

Dr. John Zweifler is a family physician with decades of experience in primary care, medical education and health care administration. He works on population health issues with the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Isabel Sophia Dieppa is the engagement reporter for The Fresno Bee’s Education Lab.

Ashleigh Panoo is the higher education reporter for The Bee’s Education Lab.