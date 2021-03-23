Clovis City Council swears in elected leaders. Here’s who they picked as next mayor

Incumbent Councilmembers Lynne Ashbeck, right, and Vong Mouanoutoua were sworn in for new terms on Monday, March 22, 2021, during a special meeting.

The Clovis City Council appointed a new mayor on Monday, the same day it adopted the results of the March re-election of two incumbents.

Councilmember Jose Flores was picked by the council to serve the next two years as the city’s mayor. Flores has been on the council since 1999.

In Clovis, all five members are elected by the city as a whole to serve four-year terms. There are no council districts. The council members pick a member to serve as mayor for two-year stints.

Incumbent Councilmembers Lynne Ashbeck and Vong Mouanoutoua were sworn in for new terms. Ashbeck was first elected in 2001 and Mouanoutoua is now entering his second term on the council.

Both won re-election on March 2.

The term for the election’s two winners will be for three years this time around rather than the traditional four as the city of Clovis will move in 2022 to be aligned with the presidential election. Elections in odd-numbered years draw a lower voter turnout than the presidential years.