Fresno County reports 22 new COVID deaths, total cases inching closer to 100K

Fresno County reported another 22 deaths from the COVID-19 virus during the weekend as the state passed a milestone of 10 million doses of the vaccine — meaning people who’ve had at least one shot.

In its first report since Saturday, Fresno County said on Monday health officials have tallied 1,568 deaths. With the 252 new cases reported the same day, the county has seen a total of 98,221. cases

Fresno County has received 317,871 vaccines, according to the California Department of Public Health. Fresno County remains in purple tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy — the most restrictive level of limitations on businesses in the color-coded program.

Purple Tier 1 denotes that “widespread” transmission of the virus. Counties must get below a new-case rate of 10 each day per 100,000 population — and meet or beat that benchmark for two straight weeks — to advance into red tier, which is less stringent.

California has seen 3,547,278 confirmed cases to date, according to CDPH. There have been 56,545 COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Statewide, 2,000 new cases were reported Sunday.

10 million vaccines in California

California has hit a substantial milestone in combating COVID-19: 10 million Californians are now at least partially vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A CDC data tracker updated Monday showed about 10.1 million California residents have received at least one dose, which is 26% of its population and 33% of its adult population.

The CDC also says about 5.1 million are fully vaccinated with either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines, or one of the single-dose shots from Johnson & Johnson. That’s 13% of California’s overall population and 17% of its adults fully protected.

Other county updates

Tulare County reported six new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, which makes that total 799. Sixty-two new cases brings the total 48,832 since the pandemic began.

Merced County tallied a new death and 115 new cases on Monday, bringing the total to 429 and 30,257, respectively.

Kings County totaled 22,524 cases after adding 19 on Monday. There was no change to the 238 deaths already recorded, health officials said.

Madera County reported 26 new cases, but no new deaths. That means the county has seen 15,814 cases and 226 since the pandemic began.

Mariposa County has seen 403 cases and seven deaths.

The Sacramento Bee contributed to this story.