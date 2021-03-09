Are we out of purple tier? Where Fresno stands in latest California report

Fresno County and neighboring counties in the central San Joaquin Valley inched closer Tuesday to breaking out of the state’s most restrictive tier of COVID-19 business limitations.

But despite two months of steady reductions in the number of new coronavirus cases arising each week, Fresno, Kings, Madera, Merced and Tulare counties all remained assigned to purple Tier 1 of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy by the state Department of Public Health.

Tuesday’s latest state update reveals that Fresno County had an average rate of 12.6 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents each day for the week ending Feb. 27. That’s the lowest new-case rate for the county since mid-November, and it’s the eighth consecutive week in which the rate has fallen since peaking at 76 per 100,000 in January.

But it’s still above the threshold of 7.0 cases per 100,000 that the county must reach to graduate from purple Tier 1 into red Tier 2 in the color-coded state blueprint.

Tier 1 represents “widespread” risk for COVID-19 to spread from person to person in a community, and includes the most stringent limitations on businesses to prevent transmission, including: barring indoor dining and allowing only outdoor seating or take-out orders at restaurants, outdoor-only operations for gyms and fitness clubs; and limiting retail stores both large and small to 25% of their normal capacity.

The new-case rate is one of three key measures that govern the state’s tier assignments. Fresno County and the other Valley counties already met the other two for promotion to red Tier 2, denoting “substantial” risk of viral transmission.

That includes having less than 8% positive results among people tested for COVID-19 over the course of a week, and also having 8% or lower testing positivity among residents who live in neighborhoods that fall in the bottom 25% of the state’s Healthy Places Index.

The health equity measure assesses whether such disadvantaged areas are falling behind the rest of the county in keeping the virus in check.

But to progress into the lower tier, a county must meet all three requirements for two consecutive weeks.

Mariposa County was promoted on Tuesday from red Tier 2 to orange Tier 3, representing “moderate” risk for COVID-19 to spread from person to person in the county.

