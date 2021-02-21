Peaceful crowd, counter-protesters, too, gather again over fate of Fresno’s Tower Theatre

More than 100 peaceful protesters gathered Sunday in a carnival atmosphere to oppose the sale and rezoning of the Tower Theatre.

About seven mask-less counter-protesters wearing red baseball hats also showed up, but for the most part the event remained peaceful. About six police officers on bicycles were on standby in the area.

Approximately 100 people gathered across from the Tower Theatre to protest rezoning and the purchase of the theaterby Adventure Church onSunday morning, Feb. 21, 2021 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Matt Comegys was among those opposing the sale of the theater, located in the city’s Tower District. Comegys said he has been attending the Sunday rallies regularly.

A parking lot area across from the theater was cordoned off. Comegys said he and other rally-goers had authorization to put up barricades after some families and elderly individuals said they were made uncomfortable by counter-protesters during previous rallies.

A protester, left, engages with a counter-protester, right, as about 100 people gathered across from the Tower Theatre to protest rezoning and the purchase of the theater by Adventure Church on Sunday morning, Feb. 21, 2021 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

“All of us are basically opposed to the sale of the theater to” Adventure Church, he told The Bee. “We plan to rally here every Sunday to show ... that there is a ton of community support.”

Home and business owners and other supporters are among those wanting “to keep the theater remaining a theater space,” he said. They are concerned the sale and rezoning the property would negatively affect the neighborhood’s accepting and welcoming attitude toward everyone, including the LGBT community.

Jaguar Bennett holds bith a rainbow flag and an American flag with counter-protesters in the background across from the Tower Theatre protesting rezoning and the purchase of the theater by Adventure Church on Sunday morning, Feb. 21, 2021 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Sequoia Brewing Co. recently filed a complaint against the owner of the Tower Theatre in an effort to halt the sale of the iconic landmark to the church. The brewer, a tenant in the theater complex, claims it wasn’t notified of the impending sale as required by its contract.

The complaint seeks a temporary restraining order that would stop the sale until the brewery’s right to first refusal can be determined and enforced.

The sale, which has been opposed by residents and business owners, would require the rezoning. The controversy has drawn the attention of celebrities, including Broadway star Audra McDonald and comedian and actress Sarah Silverman, who support saving the theater.

Over 100 people gathered across from the Tower Theatre to protest rezoning and the purchase of the theater by Adventure Church on Sunday morning, Feb. 21, 2021 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Karl Jensen, another of those at Sunday’s rally, said the argument is a simple one.

“I am out here because I want the Tower Theatre to remain a theater,” he said. “A theater belongs as a theater, a church belongs in a church and they’ve got a beautiful church that is down the street and there is no reason why they can’t use that one.”