Fresno County family sues poultry giant Foster Farms over death of electrical worker

An exterior photo of the Foster Farms chicken plant on Cherry Avenue in southwest Fresno. Fresno Bee Staff Photo

The family of a Corcoran man who died in an industrial accident at a Foster Farms plant in Fresno is suing the poultry producer for negligence.

Victor Gamez, 30, died of electrocution on June 19, 2020, after coming in contact with exposed electrical wiring at the plant on 2960 South Cherry Ave.

Citing a company policy, Foster Farms declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Gamez left behind a wife and a 2-year-old daughter.

” They are devastated,” said attorney Ashkahn Mohamadi who represents the Gamez family. “They are still trying to pick up the pieces.”

Gamez worked at the Cherry Avenue plant as an electrical apprentice for JTI Electrical & Instrumentation, Inc.

According to the lawsuit, Gamez was working in a poorly lit and confined space in the attic above the plant’s chicken evisceration area.

”Moreover, multiple electrical junction boxes in this space were not properly covered, leaving exposed, charged wiring,” the lawsuit states. “Decedent came into contact with the exposed wiring of one of these junction boxes and was electrocuted, causing his death.”

The lawsuit faults Foster Farms for not following safety procedures for shutting off the power before employees from the electrical contractor began to work.

Foster Farms is also accused of failing to ensure all energized parts of the equipment or systems were properly covered, including two electrical junction boxes, the lawsuit states.

The family is seeking financial damages to be determined at a jury trial.

This is the second industrial accident to happen in eight months at a Foster Farms facility. In January, a 50-year-old employee died at the company’s fertilizer plant near Livingston.

Police believe the man fell underneath a truck and was killed.