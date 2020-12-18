Foster Farms facing lawsuit, union alleges ‘unsafe’ workplace amid COVID-19 outbreaks

Vehicles including Foster Farms trucks enter and exit the facility located at 1000 Davis Street in Livingston, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The United Farm Workers labor union says it’s suing Foster Farms following the deaths of several workers from COVID-19 earlier this year.

Elizabeth Strater, director of alternative organizing at United Farm Workers, called the suit “an act of desperation” to get Foster Farms to improve conditions for workers immediately.

“Our only prevailing goal in this is to urgently protect workers’ lives and their family’s lives,” Strater told The Bee. “The level of insufficient protection that’s happening there, it’s alarming.”

Calls were placed Friday morning to Foster Farms. Thus far company officials have not responded to the union’s allegations.

Company officials earlier this year said the rise in positive cases at the Livingston complex was due to a rise in overall Merced County cases after the state lifted COVID-19 restrictions. The company said they implemented CDC guidelines throughout the pandemic but could not protect workers exposed in the greater community.

According to a UFW news release, the suit filed this week seeks an immediate temporary restraining order to force Foster Farms’ Livingston chicken processing plant “to comply with clear COVID safety rules that the company has refused to follow despite nine workers at the plant dying and over 400 becoming infected.”

The union also alleges the company isn’t following national safety guidelines. They say Foster Farms “failed to create 6 feet of distance between workers who are required to work on lines for hours at a time, failed in many cases to provide adequate masks, and failed to adequately inform workers of sick leave options.”

Foster Farm’s Livingston plant was briefly closed in September after a large coronavirus outbreak, considered one of the deadliest COVID-19 workplace incidents in the state.

Earlier this month, the Livingston plant was back on Merced County’s outbreak list. At one of its Fresno plant earlier this month, nearly 200 Foster Farms workers tested positive.