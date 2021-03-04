Latest Fresno COVID fines include bars, billiards and (of course) waffles

Fresno’s Waffle Shop restaurant was once again issued a $1,000 citation for violating the city’s social distancing restrictions for businesses operating during the coronavirus pandemic.

The citation, issued Jan. 29, was the restaurant’s first of 2021 — though the Waffle Shop has been cited six times since the pandemic began. In all, the city has fined the restaurant nearly $10,000 since May, when owner Ammar Ibrahim decided to remain open despite city and state orders mandating it do takeout orders only.

In the past, Ibrahim called the citations “BS” and a violation of his constitutional rights.

Currently, restaurants in Fresno County can offer only outdoors dining, though some continue with indoor seating. Bars and breweries without food must remain closed.

Four other businesses were cited social distancing violations in February, according to data from the city.

La Maison Kabob downtown, Detention Billiards in the Tower District and Casey’s Bar and Grill in northwest Fresno each received $250 first-time citations. Las Micheladas, the Mexican bar and sushi restaurant at Shaw Avenue and Sixth Street, was fined $500, after receiving a $250 citation in October.

The city has consistently said such citations are a last resort and that voluntary compliance is the goal. Code Enforcement investigates businesses on a complaint-only basis and provides a notice to business or properties prior to issuing any citations.

COVID complaints can be made through the FresGO App or by calling 559-621-8400.