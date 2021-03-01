Army Corps of Engineers building near Sanger sustains heavy damage in afternoon fire

AKUHN@MERCEDSUN-STAR.COM

Flames broke out at a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers building northeast of Sanger, with nearly 20 firefighters joining in suppression efforts late Monday afternoon.

Cal Fire crews responded at 4:15 p.m. to a Corps of Engineers structure in the 27000 block of Trimmer Springs Road, about 19 miles from Sanger. Eighteen firefighters were on the line.

How many people were inside when the fire was detected was not immediately known, but crews completed the evacuation and were able to quickly extinguish the flames, Cal Fire spokesman Seth Brown said.

There was heavy damage to the building, Brown said, which was described as a medium-sized maintenance shop. The fire did not spread to other buildings and vehicles nearby.

Firefighters are battling a commercial structure fire on the 27000 block of Trimmer Springs Rd, 19 miles NE of Sanger. Crews reporting fire showing from a medium sized commercial building, everyone evacuated. 18 firefighters currently battling the fire. pic.twitter.com/Y8raIOUWaW — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) March 2, 2021

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.