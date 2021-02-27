A large fire broke out at a Fresno County ag operation. It could be burning a while

Firefighters are working hard to protect equipment and machinery while they contain a massive blaze at the Superior Almond Hulling just off Interstate 5 near Coalinga, California, crews from Cal Fire/Fresno County Fire reported Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. CALFIRE/Fresno County Fire

Huge clouds of smoke were visible along the Interstate 5 corridor in western Fresno County on Saturday afternoon as crews battled a massive fire that broke out along Interstate 5 in Fresno County.

In a tweet, Cal Fire described it as a large almond hull fire off Harlan Avenue, east of Highway 33, near Coalinga. Few additional details were available.

California Highway Patrol call logs reported the blaze was at Superior Almond Hulling, with flames moving in a southeast direction and smoke potentially impacting the highway as the plumes billowed skyward.

One report from the scene, posted on the CHP logs, said the fire probably will burn for a week.

Two structures on the property were threatened along with farm trailers and multiple other vehicles, Cal Fire tweeted.

Smoke was easily visible by motorists driving along the 5 freeway as well as those in surrounding areas.

The cause was not immediately known, but firefighting efforts could be hampered by expected high winds forecast for the area.

Gusts of up to 30 mph are possible, National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Ochs said.

No injuries were reported.