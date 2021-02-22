Fresno County reports 30 COVID deaths. Meanwhile, Newsom says Valley to see more vaccines

A larger percentage of the state’s vaccines are headed to the Central San Joaquin Valley, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

He said the state is partnering with OptumServe and local counties to open up 11 more vaccination sites within the next week in the Central Valley. The first of such sites was announced two weeks ago in Reedley.

The state will increase vaccine allocations to the Central Valley by almost 60% compared to last week, Newsom said during a visit in Kern County. An additional 34,000 doses will be made available to vaccinate food and agricultural workers.

The exact number of those shots headed to Fresno County was not clear.

“Farming communities like Arvin are a point of pride in California, and throughout the pandemic, have worked tirelessly to sustain families all across the state and this nation,” Newsom said. “The efforts announced today will help us meet vulnerable and vital Central Valley communities where they are, helping our entire state combat this pandemic effectively, efficiently and equitably.”

Of the more than 8.8 million doses delivered so far by the state, the six-county region of Fresno, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced and Tulare have gotten 278,299, according to state numbers.

Fresno County reported 30 deaths on Monday, which was the first report since Saturday. The total is now 1,397.

Another 401 cases tallied on Monday brought that total to 94,374. The county has received 158,017 doses of the vaccine.

My Turn website ‘glitch’ sent people to Kings County clinic

A “glitch” in California’s COVID-19 vaccine registration website incorrectly allowed anyone in the state to register for shots in Kings County, a top public health official there said.

One man who registered, Harinder Singh, 66, of Fresno, was turned away from a Hanford clinic by staff because he’s not a Kings County resident.

In registering for a coronavirus vaccine, Singh’s city of residence, Fresno, and zip code were first entered into the state’s My Turn portal, which then told him an appointment in Hanford was available, said his son Jasjit Singh, who made the appointment for his father.

Heather Silva, assistant director of the Kings County Department of Public Health, said Thursday evening that Kings County has stopped booking appointments through My Turn until the issue is resolved, and is now “only booking those from our waitlist as vaccine supply allows.”

“My Turn staff have indicated they are working on correcting the glitch in the system that allows anyone across the state to register for our Hanford clinic site,” Silva said. There’s no timeline yet for when those issues might be fixed.

Other Valley counties

Tulare County reported 163 cases on Monday, which brings the total to 47,562 cases since the pandemic began. Two new deaths make that total 722. The county has received 57,215 doses of the vaccine.

Merced County tallied 166 new cases and three new deaths since Friday. The totals there are 28,655 and 391, respectively. The county has received 28,724 doses of vaccine.

Kings County added 24 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 21,881 cases. An additional death reported since Sunday brought that total to 216. The county has received 11,206 doses of the vaccine.

Madera County did not report any deaths since Friday, when the total was 201. Another 93 cases brought the total to 21,789.

Mariposa County has seen 392 cases and seven deaths. The county has received 1,348 doses of the vaccine.